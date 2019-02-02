LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four suspects were detained after an attempted burglary in the northeast valley on Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Montebello Avenue, near North Sandhill Road and Stewart Avenue, in regards to a "burglary in process," Metro Police Lt. Richard Meyers said. When officers arrived at the residence, two suspects were taken into custody without incident.
After police gave numerous verbal commands for the other suspects to exit the house, additional officers, including a K-9, entered the home, according to Meyers. Officers noticed access to the attic had been opened and the K-9 was sent in.
The K-9 found the other two suspects, one of which was bitten on the leg at some point, Meyers said. The suspect who was bitten was sent to the hospital. Police also found a firearm inside the residence. It was not immediately known who the firearm belonged to.
Police notified the homeowner and he or she told officers no one was supposed to be there, according to Meyers.
Detectives were still investigating as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Check back for updates.
