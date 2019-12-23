LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two male juveniles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
About 3:45 a.m. in the area of Vegas Valley and Mountain Vista, North Las Vegas Police officers alerted Las Vegas police to a report of two juveniles suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims told police they were walking westbound on Vegas Valley en route to a convenience store at the time of the shooting. A dark-colored vehicle reportedly pulled up to the victims and shouted at the pedestrians. The two were then shot, according to Las Vegas police.
The victim's were then transported to the hospital by an anonymous citizen, who left the hospital before Las Vegas police arrived.
No other details were immediately available.
