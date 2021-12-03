Henderson Police vehicle generic

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

 Gai Phanalasy

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A juvenile was hospitalized after a vehicle crash in Henderson on Friday morning.

According to the Henderson Police Department, about 7:30 a.m. a child pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Carnegie Street and Cozy Hill Circle.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Neither speed nor impairment are considered to be factors in the crash.

The closures of two lanes on southbound Carnegie are in effect for the remainder of the investigation. This is an open investigation.

