LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A juvenile was hospitalized after a vehicle crash in Henderson on Friday morning.
According to the Henderson Police Department, about 7:30 a.m. a child pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Carnegie Street and Cozy Hill Circle.
They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Neither speed nor impairment are considered to be factors in the crash.
The closures of two lanes on southbound Carnegie are in effect for the remainder of the investigation. This is an open investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.