LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pointers over punishment, counsel over incarceration.
That's the mantra at Clark County's several Harbor locations for at-risk youth. And its recent expansion is likely one reason the county is seeing far fewer juvenile crimes being referred during the pandemic, according to a county leader.
In 2020, there were only 5,834 children referred to the juvenile system, the D.A. office said. That's less than half the number of crimes filed the year prior. They typically see about 10 to 13 thousand referrals for teenage crime.
Why?
In the past, when teens typically would get referred to the juvenile system, it was for things like, "fights on school campuses, robberies that take place," according to Brigid Duffy, Chief of the Juvenile Division with Clark County District Attorney's Office. She said most of the system's referrals would typically come from the Clark County School District.
But buildings, as you know, were closed last year.
"We can definitely equate some of that -- or most of that decline -- to the fact that school was not occurring at that time," said Duffy.
She also said it might be because less people were out and about, to even to be involved in crimes.
Plus, she said the August 2020 openings of two more "diversionary program" locations -- at brick-and-mortars called The Harbor -- may have had something to do with the decline.
"We're actually taking a lot of cases that would normally be filed, and sending them out to diversionary programs, which means that children are being assessed, and services are being put into place," said Duffy.
She said the top serious juvenile crime last year was auto burglary. Because of this, she wants to remind you to keep your doors locked. She also said "minor in possession of a firearm" saw a big spike in the juvenile system.
For low-level crimes, she says more and more police are preferring to get kids help here, instead of taking them to juvenile detention.
But just because juvenile crimes are being filed, doesn't mean that kids aren't struggling right now.
"It's getting bad. The isolation and depression kids are feeling right now-- I know The Harbors are dealing with that a lot. But at least it's good to know they have a place to go, so we can help them before it gets much worse, or, something that we lose our kids altogether for," said Duffy.
The Harbor is free. No insurance or appointments are needed. There are currently four locations in the valley, but as FOX5 has exclusively learned, a fifth location is slated to open in Henderson, likely by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.