LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student at a Las Vegas middle school was arrested Friday after they were accused of making a threat against the school.

According to the school district, CCSD Police investigated a threat made against Cashman Middle School Friday.

The school's principal notified parents of the arrest via a voicemail Friday morning.

A juvenile was arrested. However, no gun was located on campus.

No additional information was provided.

The Clark County School District on Thursday sent an email to parents addressing social media rumors about a threat to school districts across the country.

In an email, CCSD said it is aware of a threat to "stop the learning environment" on Friday, Dec. 17, the last day of school for many districts nationwide. It assured parents that administration and campus police take threats seriously, and warned against allowing social media trends and threats to disrupt classrooms.