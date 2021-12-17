LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student at a Las Vegas middle school was arrested Friday after they were accused of making a threat against the school.
According to the school district, CCSD Police investigated a threat made against Cashman Middle School Friday.
The school's principal notified parents of the arrest via a voicemail Friday morning.
A juvenile was arrested. However, no gun was located on campus.
No additional information was provided.
The Clark County School District on Thursday sent an email to parents addressing social media rumors about a threat to school districts across the country.
In an email, CCSD said it is aware of a threat to "stop the learning environment" on Friday, Dec. 17, the last day of school for many districts nationwide. It assured parents that administration and campus police take threats seriously, and warned against allowing social media trends and threats to disrupt classrooms.
The Clark County School District has sent an email to parents addressing social media "rumors" about a threat to school districts across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.