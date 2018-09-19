The Justice Department, along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, honored four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday.
The award was given to the officers for their role in the 1 October shooting. The officers: Jeremiah Beason, Patrick Burke, Monty Fetherston and Steve Morris, Jr., were the first team to assemble and arrive on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.
All four received the Second Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing in Washington D.C.
“Today’s awards honor the incredible work that is being done across this country every day,” said Attorney General Sessions in a press release.
For more coverage of 1 October, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.