LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice announced more than $8.3 million in federal funding would go towards helping California's victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.
Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein made the announcement in a speech Thursday to law enforcement at the Los Angeles Crime Fighters Leadership Conference.
"The Las Vegas mass shooting was the deadliest in American history, and it inflicted unfathomable damage to hundreds of people, many of whom were visiting from California," Rosenstein said. "While we cannot undo the evil that was done that day, the Department of Justice is doing its part to support first responders and survivors."
The $8.3 million will fund "supplemental crisis response and consequence management services to help victims as they continue to heal and cope with probable re-dramatization," the statement said. The funding will also go towards victim assistance, such as mental health and peer support groups, and outreach programs to speak to other victims.
According to the statement, 35 of the 58 victims killed during the mass shooting were from California and approximately 200 Californians were injured.
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced a $16.7 million grant in November 2018 for not only the survivors of the shooting, but also for family members, concert staff, medical personnel, coroner's staff and many other groups.
In June 2018, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions awarded more than $2 million to the state of Nevada to cover expenses related to law enforcement that responded to the 1 October shooting.
The FBI released its final report on the Route 91 mass shooting, concluding its investigators were unable to determine a motive.
