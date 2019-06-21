LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A jury awarded nearly $1.8 million dollars to a Las Vegas man living with metal wire in his body after a botched heart surgery.
German Ortiz’s story starts back in 2005. He went in for an angiogram and angioplasty to be performed by Dr. Mark Taylor from the Heart Center of Nevada.
Everything seemed fine with the procedure at the time. It wasn’t until a decade later, when Ortiz went to a different doctor for an unrelated chest x-ray, that the doctor pulled him aside.
"At first, you didn't really believe it,” said Ortiz. “And then when you realize that the doctor was being serious, that she was really telling you that hey, you really do have a metallic wire inside of your heart and you need to talk to your doctor."
Ortiz had 57 inches of surgical wire meandering through his body from his thigh up to his heart.
Since, doctors have been able to remove about 3 feet of the wire. Ortiz said the other 2 feet is too dangerous to remove as it splinters inside his body.
