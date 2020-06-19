LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Juneteenth events are being held throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Friday.
Juneteenth Family Picnic
Where: Craig Ranch Park, 628 W. Craig Road
When: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Face masks required
Save Our Sons: Juneteenth Community Collaboration
Where: Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave.
When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sippin Sistahz Juneteenth Jam
Where: Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juneteenth Freedom Function
Where: Cork and Thorn, 70 W. Imperial Ave.
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

