LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Juneteenth events are being held throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Juneteenth Family Picnic

Where: Craig Ranch Park, 628 W. Craig Road

When: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Face masks required

Save Our Sons: Juneteenth Community Collaboration

Where: Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave.

When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sippin Sistahz Juneteenth Jam

Where: Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Juneteenth Freedom Function

Where: Cork and Thorn, 70 W. Imperial Ave. 

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

