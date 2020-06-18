LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Juneteenth is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19, also known as Freedom Day and Jubilee Day.

History: The holiday started June 19, 1865, the day that Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free. Though the Emancipation Proclamation freed those enslaved two years earlier, in 1863, it would not be inforced in many places until the end of the Civil War in 1865. Texas was considered one of the last places to announce that enslaved people were free.

The National Juneteenth Observation Foundatipn initially canceled its annual event at the West Las Vegas Library due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As restrictions eased on. public gatherings, the foundation has now reorganized to include celebrations around Las Vegas.

Juneteenth Celebration Event

Location: Craig Ranch Regional Park

Address: 628 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas 89032

Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

More information: Masks are required, live performances, and a fashion showcase. Social distancing will be enforced.

Juneteenth Community Collaboration

Location: Lorenzi Park

Address: 3343 W. Washington Ave.

Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

More information: Hosted by Save Our Sons Vegas, with performances, music, 2K fun run for kids, food and more.

Sippin Sistahz Juneteenth Jam

Location: Tropical Breeze Park

Address: 1505 E. Tropical Parkway

Time: 2 p.m. 

More information: featuring guest speaker Minister Stretch Sanders

Juneteenth Freedom Function

Location: Cork and Thorn 

Address: 70 W. Imperial Ave.

Time: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

More information: wine bar, with food, and music. Sounds by DJ Tonearmz

Classic Jewel Juneteenth Celebration

Location: Classic Jewel

Address: 353 East Bonneville Ave.

Time: 4 p.m.

More information: food trucks, music, drinks, and more.

