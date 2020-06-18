LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Juneteenth is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19, also known as Freedom Day and Jubilee Day.
History: The holiday started June 19, 1865, the day that Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free. Though the Emancipation Proclamation freed those enslaved two years earlier, in 1863, it would not be inforced in many places until the end of the Civil War in 1865. Texas was considered one of the last places to announce that enslaved people were free.
The National Juneteenth Observation Foundatipn initially canceled its annual event at the West Las Vegas Library due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As restrictions eased on. public gatherings, the foundation has now reorganized to include celebrations around Las Vegas.
Juneteenth Celebration Event
Location: Craig Ranch Regional Park
Address: 628 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas 89032
Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
More information: Masks are required, live performances, and a fashion showcase. Social distancing will be enforced.
Juneteenth Community Collaboration
Location: Lorenzi Park
Address: 3343 W. Washington Ave.
Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
More information: Hosted by Save Our Sons Vegas, with performances, music, 2K fun run for kids, food and more.
Sippin Sistahz Juneteenth Jam
Location: Tropical Breeze Park
Address: 1505 E. Tropical Parkway
Time: 2 p.m.
More information: featuring guest speaker Minister Stretch Sanders
Juneteenth Freedom Function
Location: Cork and Thorn
Address: 70 W. Imperial Ave.
Time: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
More information: wine bar, with food, and music. Sounds by DJ Tonearmz
Classic Jewel Juneteenth Celebration
Location: Classic Jewel
Address: 353 East Bonneville Ave.
Time: 4 p.m.
More information: food trucks, music, drinks, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.