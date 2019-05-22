LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who police said raped a woman hours after he was released from jail in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison this month.
Ramel Ortiz, 34, was sentenced by a Las Vegas judge on May 16 to a total sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years with 792 days served.
In his original arrest report, detectives said Ortiz's arrest stemmed from a report of a burglary and sexual assault at a home during the early morning of March 9, 2017. A woman living at the northwest valley home was awaken by a stranger who she thought was her adult son.
The woman asked how the stranger got in. The report stated, "he got in when her son left the residence to go to work." The woman also asked why the man was at her home, to which police stated that he had friends who lived a couple of houses away.
Ortiz, who was armed with a handgun, said he wanted to use a phone, but then forced the woman into her bedroom where she was told to take off her clothes, the arrest report described.
Citing an interview with the woman, police stated the suspect ordered the woman to engage in sexual intercourse with him. Throughout the ordeal, the woman told police she expressed compliance at times, because she knew her daughter would be home soon and she didn't want him to hurt her. However, the woman told police she begged the suspect not to hurt her and to stop. All of this took place while no one else was home, police stated.
Police said the woman noticed Ortiz was wearing bright orange underwear and socks at the time, which were later identified as those issued to inmates at Clark County Detention Center.
The rape lasted an hour before the man forced the woman to take a shower with him, the arrest report said.
After allowing the victim to get clothed, the suspect then ransacked a bedroom belonging to her son in a failed attempt to find marijuana. The report then stated the man forced the woman into the living room where the victim's adult daughter was, having arrived just five minutes before this encounter.
After using the daughter's phone for a call, the suspect told the two that they would have to go with him somewhere. Police said, at that point, the mother noticed the man was not holding his gun, prompting both she and her daughter to run out of the house and escape in the daughter's car. They were able to contact the woman's husband who then called police.
The report stated various fingerprints and DNA from the home, including those found on a pipe and the bright colored underwear left at the scene, produced Ortiz as the suspect through a criminal database. Police further confirmed Ortiz as the suspect when the women pointed his picture out in a photographic lineup.
Police learned Ortiz was released from CCDC at about 7 p.m. on the night before the alleged assault. Police recorded the assault call at about 7 a.m. the following day.
Ortiz was re-booked into CCDC on three counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of open and gross lewdness.
Police did not state in Ortiz's report the reason for his prior incarceration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.