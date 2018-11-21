LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Aylin Alderette, the 25-year-old woman accused of driving high and hitting a family on their way to school, was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced Alderette to a minimum of 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd degree murder, and two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.
She was charged for the death of 8-year-old Levi Echenique. On Aug. 31, police said Alderette was driving 103 miles per hour through school zones and red lights when she slammed into the Echenique's car, near Harmon and Eastern. Levi was killed, his parents Briejet and Jose who were in the car, were also injured, but survived. Police said she had more than four times the legal amount of marijuana in her system during the time of the crash.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said it was the first time a person had been charged with second degree murder in a case involving driving under the influence.
Alderette is also known as Aylin Alvarez-Perez.
