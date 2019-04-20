UPDATE, APRIL 20: A New Mexico driver who police said crashed into a car pulled over on I-11, killing two people, was sentenced.
Antonio Romualdo-Macedo, 39, was sentenced on April 11 for two counts of DUI causing death, and was sentenced to 10 to 30 years, with the possibility of parole after 10.
Romualdo-Macedo was also ordered to pay $9,653 in restitution and will require an interlock device in his vehicle, should his driving privileges be restored.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Henderson woman was one of two killed on Interstate 11 this week.
The driver, Antonio Romualdo-Macedo, was in court Thursday morning. Investigators said he was speeding and driving under the influence.
The crash killed Mark Taylor’s sister Jennifer Taylor. Taylor’s family said the state of shock was starting to wear off as the reality set in that she is gone.
On Thursday, her family was focused on celebrating her life and getting justice in her name.
"She was a legendary person,” Chyenne Taylor, the crash victim’s niece said. “Someone that you don't find often, but when you do you, you don't want to let them go, and unfortunately we lost her to somebody else's actions."
Taylor’s brother and niece spent Thursday morning in court facing the man Nevada Highway Patrol said was responsible for killing Jennifer.
Her family described Jennifer as a dedicated woman who anyone would be lucky to meet. After Tuesday, no one else would get that opportunity.
According to her brother Mark, Jennifer and two of her friends were heading on a road trip to Arizona when they started having car trouble.
Troopers said she pulled over, and was clearly off of the road when a man driving a BMW lost control of his car and slammed into Jennifer’s car.
"The car was unimaginable,” Mark said. “I was surprised the young lady that was with them survived. It's a miracle."
Two of the three people in his sister’s car were killed: Jennifer and one of her friends, later identified as Julius Blankenship.
On Thursday, Romualdo-Macedo stood in front of a judge who set his bail at $300,000.
"My sister's life is worth a lot more than $300,000,” Mark said.
Police also said Romualdo-Macedo was driving drunk with a 4-year-old in his car.
"That just blows my mind,” Chyenne said. ”I’ll never understand that, ever."
As Jennifer’s family picks up the pieces, they wanted to sent a reminder to the entire Las Vegas Valley.
"Don't drink and drive,” Mark said. “No matter what, at any cost because the final cost is something like this, and that’s somebody’s mother, somebody’s sister, somebody’s child on the road."
Mark also said he believes there needs to be more visibility on the newly opened stretch of the I-11, which he believes could lower the fatal crash rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.