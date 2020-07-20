LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A judge in a Nevada unemployment lawsuit ordered the suspension of non-payments for reasons outside of a person's failure to file a weekly claim or general ineligibility related to income.
On Monday, Judge Barry Breslow of Washoe County ordered the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) to stop halting payments to persons outside of the aforementioned eligibility.
A plaintiff attorney argued that holding up the payment process for a few issues is not what due process is about.
"The purpose of this lawsuit is systemic relief," Attorney Mark Thierman said.
In addition, Breslow said DETR must stop the following: paying PUA applicants only if they have zero income, rather than if income is almost gone entirely.
The judge's order comes after multiple hearings and the appointment of a Special Master Jason Guinasso, who provided reporting on DETR and its handling of unemployment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
