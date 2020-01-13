LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man created a "real world nightmare" for his victims in a scheme to produce child pornography, a U.S. judge said.
David Ohmar Harris, 27, was sentenced in court on Friday after pleading guilty to a charge of producing child pornography in October. Harris will serve 15 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada.
Harris coerced and manipulated underage girls to send him explicit photos of themselves between Dec. 2016 and Aug. 2017, authorities said. When they would reject him, he put their images on the website Pornhub and sent them to the girls' relatives.
Judge William Conley said Harris "created a real world nightmare" for the victims. Conley also praised the original victim who reported Harris, saying she showed "strength, bravery and courage."
Harris was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with the assistance of the Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.