LAS VEGAS -- On Monday, a U.S. District judge dismissed the Wynn dealers’ lawsuit over tip-pooling for a second time.
Here’s a timeline of the legal battle that spans more than 12 years.
2006: Steve Wynn announces tip pooling policy, Wynn dealers file lawsuit
2010: Wynn Las Vegas wins its case in Nevada state court
2013: Dealers file new lawsuit in federal court
2014: District court sides with Wynn Las Vegas
2016: Circuit Court of Appeals overturns 2014 ruling
2018: Supreme Court denies Wynn Las Vegas appeal.
Dealers file new lawsuit
Kanie Kastroll has worked at Wynn Las Vegas since it opened in 2005. Back then she made just over $5.00 an hour.
“We need to heal and part of the healing process for the dealers is we need to have our money back,” she said.
13 years later, she makes $8.25.
“For that $8.25, you’re going to get that 5-star service,” Kastroll said. “That’s the demand by the company.”
But Kastroll and around 800 other Wynn dealers agree that’s not enough. They rely on tips to make a living.
“We worked so hard to give the company profits for 13 years now, where is our reward?” she said. “If they didn’t want us to have tips, then pay us more.”
Until November, Wynn’s policy required dealers to share tips with their supervisors. Kastroll believes it cost her more than $150,000.
“If your salary was reduced by 15% right off the top and then given to your manager that made 5x's more than you do, how would you feel?” Kastroll said.
In 2008, Steve Wynn commented on the policy, saying supervisors work just as hard as dealers and deserve a share of the tips.
“We have dealers taking care of people,” he said. “Standing next to them are team leaders or floor men responsible for four tables for the same thing dealers are for: talking to customers, making friends, serving them.”
Over the years, the courts have had a tough time deciding whose side they’re on.
“The company seems so intent on fighting us in court, fight and fight and fight and motion to dismiss,” Kastroll said. “Just pay us.”
The case has gone back and forth, finally landing in front of Judge Robert Jones. Jones dismissed the dealers’ lawsuit for a second time Monday morning.
“Here we go again,” Kastroll said. “But we’re not going to give up because we know that the money taking was wrong.”
Kastroll said the dealers will file an appeal.
“Can Wynn Las Vegas say, ‘We’re sorry? We made a mistake. Steve made a mistake. Here’s your money back. Please forgive us,’” she said. “That’s what we’d like to see. Let’s start fresh because we’ve already lost 13 years with this. It’s tiring.”
In November, Wynn Las Vegas changed its tip pooling policy -- no longer requiring dealers to share with their bosses.
But Kastroll said winter is a slow time on the Strip, so she hasn’t seen a difference in her paycheck yet.
In response to the recent ruling, Wynn Las Vegas sent a statement to FOX5:
"Our position has always been that the March 2018 change in the law rendered the 2011 Department of Labor Regulation, upon which the dealers base their argument, invalid. We are encouraged that Judge Jones appears to support our position.”
Wynn Las Vegas is referring to a piece of legislation passed by Congress that prohibits tip sharing with supervisors.
FOX5 wanted to know how this ruling may affect other casinos on the Strip. UNLV’s Director of Gaming Research David Schwartz said it is discouraging for dealers, whether they work at Wynn or not. But he does not believe this one ruling will drastically change things.
“I wouldn’t see other casinos wanting to pull tips and share tips with supervisors,” he said. “Just because Wynn itself just stopped doing it and it’s been around for so long. If other casinos wanted to start doing it, they would’ve started by now.”
