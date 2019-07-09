LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When FOX5 first met Colin Magdon, the Vegas Junior Golden Knights player was in the middle of battling his toughest opponent -- leukemia.
Nearly a year after his diagnosis, he has been taking some of his first steps back on the ice.
Colin looks like any other 8-year-old. Number 44 on the ice, he’s back, skating next to his dad, shooting goals and scrimmaging with his friends.
“You take the fact that he can physically go out there and do it, it’s pretty amazing,” his dad Keith Magdon said.
His comeback on skates is pretty amazing because last fall, Colin was diagnosed with leukemia.
“It was probably about this time last year, when he started to feel the effects of leukemia,” Keith said. “He was starting to get tired a lot quicker.”
Rising through the ranks, Colin earned a spot on the travel team and was on pace to be a standout.
“It was heartbreaking to see my kid not be able to do what he loves,” Keith said.
Leukemia took him out of the line-up and put his hockey dreams on hold. Treatment left Colin too tired to walk.
“I do think there’s times that he gets angry at the sickness,” his dad said.
But after countless visits to the doctor and rounds of chemotherapy, Colin has been recovering. Doctors recently cleared him to get back on the ice.
“I’m surprised at how fast he bounced back,” his dad said. “He didn’t lose a whole lot of skill. It was the muscle memory and the cardio.”
His family said they are just happy to see him feeling at home in the rink again.
“I got two goals!” Colin said after Tuesday’s scrimmage.
“This is what we’ve done for the last four years, this is what he’s known,” Keith said. “And I think coming back and seeing people that we know, friends, and families, I think it helps him forget what he’s going through. It helps us forget what he’s going through.”
Colin’s family plans to put together a charity skate tournament, free to watch. It will be at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday July 20 starting at 11:45 a.m.
Any money raised will go to the Cure 4 the Kids Clinic, which treated Colin.
The family is also making jerseys that they will give to children at Cure 4 the Kids and Summerlin Hospital. For more information, visit: colin44strong
