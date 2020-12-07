LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? A drive-thru holiday experience is opening in Las Vegas this holiday season.
Located at the Industrial Event Space, “Journey to the North Pole” transports guests to a winter wonderland complete with state-of-the-art lights, lasers, projections and more, all perfectly programmed to heartwarming holiday hits, according to a news release.
Organizers said that “Journey to the North Pole” includes three immersive experiences for guests to enjoy.
Each vehicle that arrives to the attraction will tune their radio to a designated station before entering the experience, which showcases "dazzling lights under a laser recreation of the awe-inspiring aurora borealis."
“Journey to the North Pole” is illuminated by more than 100,000 lights, over 380 strands and 100+ fixtures, including a fully programmable mega tree, all designed and handmade by a team of more than 30 Las Vegas creative professionals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers note.
“Journey to the North Pole” can be experienced nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Industrial event space, 2330 South Industrial Road, through Sunday, Jan. 3.
Tickets start at $20 and are now on sale at northpolelv.com/tickets.
