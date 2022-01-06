LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of former Raiders Head Coach John Madden will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Ahead of the Raiders' game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Madden's wife Virginia will be joined by his sister Judy, sons Mike and Joe and their spouses, and grandsons to light the memorial torch.
"It is most fitting that the Madden family carry out the honor as it was John Madden who was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Oct. 18, 2011, as a tribute to Mr. Davis; legacy and enduring vision that 'the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win.," said a statement from the Raiders on Thursday.
The National Football League announced Madden's death on Dec. 28, saying he died unexpectedly. The league has not provided a cause for his death.
At age 32, Madden was hired by Davis to coach the Raiders. He was Head Coach for 10 seasons, leading the team to winning records and division titles.
Madden also is remembered as a broadcaster, sports analyst and prominent in the development of the NFL.
"His work on Monday Night Football, the inception of the annual All-Madden Team and his role in the Madden NFL series of video games made the Madden name synonymous with pro football," said a statement from the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.