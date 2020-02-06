62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show

John Legend speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

 Matt Sayles

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- EGOT winner — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards — John Legend is bringing his Bigger Love Tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

Held on Saturday, Sept. 19, Legend will perform at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The show will include an opening act by soul duo The War and Treaty.

Tickets for John Legend's Las Vegas performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Tickets start at $59 plus applicable taxes and fees; reserved seating starts at $139 plus applicable taxes and fees. 

(1) comment

Jimmy coors
Jimmy coors

Would have to pass even on free tickets!

