LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- EGOT winner — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards — John Legend is bringing his Bigger Love Tour to the Las Vegas Strip.
Held on Saturday, Sept. 19, Legend will perform at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The show will include an opening act by soul duo The War and Treaty.
This summer I'll be traveling around North America for my #BIGGERLOVETOUR! Pre-sale sign up begins today and public on-sale begins 2/14. Head to https://t.co/sMYoU5FLwO for all dates, pre-sale sign up, and VIP options (there will be @LVE_wines) - see you on tour! pic.twitter.com/9TjP0ibLen— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 6, 2020
Tickets for John Legend's Las Vegas performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Tickets start at $59 plus applicable taxes and fees; reserved seating starts at $139 plus applicable taxes and fees.
(1) comment
Would have to pass even on free tickets!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.