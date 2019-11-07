LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Las Vegas Strip headliner John Fogerty is giving back to the community on Veterans Day.
During a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Fogerty will donate a container home to a veteran at Veterans Village in Las Vegas, according to Arnold Stalk, the organization's president and CEO.
The container home will be called the "Proud Mary - John Fogerty Container Home at Veterans Village," Stalk confirmed.
The co-founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, who joined the Army in the 1960s, is using funds he was paid for the canceled Woodstock 50 Festival to donate the home.
"Having someone like John Fogerty involved helps further our narrative that we want to end homelessness for our veterans," Stalk said.
Fogerty regularly headlines a residency at the Wynn.
Veterans Village uses repurposed shipping containers to offer transitional and permanent housing for United States Veterans. To learn more about Veterans Village, visit: veteransvillagelasvegas.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.