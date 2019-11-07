LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Las Vegas Strip headliner, John Fogerty, is giving back to the community on Veterans Day.
Using funds that he received from the canceled Woodstock 50 Festival, the co-founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival has donated towards the construction of a container home at Veterans Village.
The container home, which will house local military veterans, will be called the "Proud Mary - John Fogerty Container Home at Veterans Village," according to Arnold Stalk, President and CEO of Veterans Village.
"Having someone like John Fogerty involved helps further our narrative that we want to end homelessness for our veterans," Stalk said.
Fogerty, who joined the Army in the 1960s, regularly headlines a residency at the Wynn.
Veterans Village uses repurposed shipping containers to offer transitional and permanent housing for United States Veterans. To learn more about Veterans Village, visit: veteransvillagelasvegas.org
