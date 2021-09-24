LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NASCAR driver Joey Gase will have a new look to his #15 Chevrolet this weekend in Las Vegas.
Gase has partnered with the Nevada Donor Network (NDN) and will feature the photos of five local organ donors on his car this weekend for the South Point 400.
The decision has special meaning for Gase, whose mother passed in 2011 of a brain aneurism. Her decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor helped 66 people live a better life.
Joey Gase and the NDN have been partners since 2013.
The South Point 400 begins Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m from Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.