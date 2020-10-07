Trump's lead over Biden on the economy has vanished

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware on October 5, 2020, to travel to Miami for campaign events.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Democratic nominee for President will visit Las Vegas this week.

Joe Biden will visit Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 9, according to his campaign. Additional details on the visit weren't immediately available.

The visit is only a day after current Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Boulder City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

