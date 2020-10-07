LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Democratic nominee for President will visit Las Vegas this week.
Joe Biden will visit Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 9, according to his campaign. Additional details on the visit weren't immediately available.
The visit is only a day after current Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Boulder City.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
