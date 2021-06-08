LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip will hold a job fair to fill over 300 positions.
According to a news release, the job fair will take place on Tuesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great Hall inside the Fashion Show mall.
The release notes that job seekers will find positions available with a number of apparel and beauty retailers, and restaurant locations including Sephora, Nordstrom, Macy’s, El Segundo Sol, StripBurger, and more.
Representatives of the retailers and restaurants will be available for interviews in The Great Hall or within their respective spaces, according to the release.
