LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jimmy John's announced its new shop on Blue Diamond Road had opened to the public on Thursday.
The store, located at 8085 Blue Diamond Road, will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is looking to hire around 25 employees for the store, the company said.
Anyone interested in applying can email jjonbluediamond@gmail.com or stop by the store.
“This will be our second store in Las Vegas and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” owner Paul Wofford said.
