LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Jewish families in Las Vegas celebrated Rosh Hashanah differently during the pandemic but one deli owner said he is thankful families still turned out to enjoy a good meal.
"We're much busier than I expected to be,” said Weiss Deli owner and chef Michael Weiss. "Synagogue was all virtual this year. Everybody stayed home. So instead of them coming to the restaurant to eat, what they did is ordered their food to take out and they ate it at home."
Weiss Deli’s to-go line stretched out its door for hours to welcome some much needed business.
"We're 35% shy of what we normally would be doing,” said Weiss. “So to have New Year's Eve and have the business that we did it was like a boom for us."
"I'd rather be with my family and share in this new year for Rosh Hashanah but unfortunately we can't do that,” said a woman in line.
Orders may have been smaller but Weiss said he’s thankful for the boost. But he’s also hoping the governor will lessen restrictions to get where he was last year.
"Governor Sisolak, please open us up. We're only doing good because of the holidays. If he doesn't open us open up 100% over the next few months, you know it's difficult to maintain," he said.
