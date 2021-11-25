LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jewish Nevada is hosting a menorah lighting event at Downtown Summerlin with entertainment and activities for the whole family to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah.
On Wednesday Dec. 1, Rabbis, and other representatives from across the valley will light the ceremonial menorah.
There will be a photo booth, donuts, hot cocoa, and ice skating at the Rock Rink. You could also win a prize during the raffle.
Activities for kids open at 4 p.m. and the menorah lighting ceremony will take place at 5pm.
The event is taking place in Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV.
For more information, visit https://www.jewishnevada.org/communitycalendar/light-the-menorah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.