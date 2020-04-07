LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jewish communities in the Las Vegas Valley aren't letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from celebrating Passover.
"We have a giant Zoom call that we presume will be about 200 people that Rabbi and I will lead the service, just like we would in person," said Cantor Jessica Hutchings.
Cantor Hutchings works alongside Rabbi Sanford Akselrad at Congregation Ner Tamid.
"Even though we’re apart, we still have that desire to be together," said Rabbi Akselrad.
Coordinating a way for the congregation to be together wasn’t easy.
"I think the Rabbi spent like a good couple a days on the phone or with me in person, like trying to figure out everything together. We had a lot in front of us that we had to figure out," said Cantor Hutchings.
Some technical difficulties they’ll have to figure out on the fly, like they did when Rabbi Akselrad started cutting out his Zoom interview with FOX5.
"This is what I fear could happen on Wednesday," said Rabbi Akselrad.
Ner Tamid has had some practice over the last few weeks, hosting services and Hebrew School via Zoom.
"Even in some more intimate ways that we’ve never had, like we just did a cooking class that was, 'Cooking with Cantor' where I taught chocolate covered Matzah," said Cantor Hutchings.
Cantor Hutchings pointed out the parallels between Passover and the pandemic.
"People have been joking, not so jokingly, like this is like an 11th plague. It’s a plague in our modern time," said Cantor Hutchings.
She and Rabbi Akselrad said it's why it's more important than ever to still come together and celebrate freedom in a time where people feel isolated and trapped.
"What kind of freedom are we experiencing? More time with our families, more time to get things done that we had wanted to and been putting off. There are the silver linings to the story, bringing back this retelling reminds us of that," said Cantor Hutchings.
Except this year as they tell the story of the Jews fleeing slavery in Egypt, they’ll have a different kind of guest at the Passover Seder, a screen.
"At this unique time of corona, we hope this Passover Seder embodies people with the sense, not only of community, but with hope. And so when the Seder ends, we say the phrase, 'Next year in Jerusalem.' I’d like to say, 'next year together,'" said Rabbi Akselrod.
Congregation Ner Tamid is welcoming everyone to its virtual Passover Seder Wednesday night. It is free but Cantor Hutchings said they're always looking for donations.
You can sign up here until noon Wednesday.
