ALAMO, NEVADA (FOX5) -- About 100 miles north of the Las Vegas Valley, there’s a jerky store capitalizing on its proximity to Area 51.
ET Fresh Jerky is located near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Highway 318. It’s one of the only places to grab a snack for miles.
The store’s alien-themed decor and proximity to Area 51 have made it a popular tourist stop for travelers from all over the world.
A Spanish foreign exchange student visiting Las Vegas at the store this past week said he’d heard about the “Storm Area 51” phenomenon from Spain and wanted to see it for himself.
Watch the video above for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.