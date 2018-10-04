LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- JCPenney announced the company plans to hire 200 "seasonal associates" for the holiday season in the Las Vegas area during a national hiring event.
The event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 16 from 2 to 8 p.m. inside JCPenney stores across the country. Customer service and support jobs are available, including cashier, replenishment specialist and beauty consultants for SEPHORA shops inside JCPenney, according to the company.
Management will host in-person interviews and make employment offers to qualified candidates during the event. All skills levels are welcomed to attend and apply.
Applicants can also apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks before the hiring event, the company said.
