LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's Jazz in The Park now will admit 2,400 per show in accordance with local 80% capacity limits.
Each person will be allowed to secure two tickets per transaction. Additional online tickets will be made available each week before the show.
Each ticket-holding attendee will be subject to a temperature check before being allowed in the venue. Once inside, everyone must adhere to the social distancing mandate of 3 feet between groups. There will be two entrances with one for people with disabilities or those age 65 and older.
Face coverings and masks will be required unless eating or drinking. Outside food and picnics are welcome. Food and Beverages (including alcohol) will also be available on-site thanks to the Culinary Art Institute of Nevada.
Performances are scheduled for each Saturday in May at the Clark County Government Center. Doors open 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7p.m. The headliner will begin around 8 p.m. each week.
More information about the performance schedule is available here.
The event is free, but reservations are required. Reservations can be made by calling (702) 455-8200 or by visiting https://tinyurl.com/66yvmjhh.
