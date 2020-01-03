LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking for a way to spend the first Friday of 2020 can do so watching Jason Mraz in downtown Las Vegas.
Held on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Arts District, First Friday's January event will feature special performances by Jason Mraz and The Mowgli's, sponsored by Bernie Sanders.
Themed "Roar in the '20's," organizers say attendees can "flash back to flappers, long gloves and fancy hats, speakeasy and jazz moods" at the event.
First Friday, located at 1025 S. 1st Street, runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. According to organizers, Jason Mraz will perform at 7:45 p.m. The Mowgli's will follow at 8:50 p.m.
First Friday is a free monthly festival held on the first Friday of every month.
Visit www.ffflv.org to read more about First Friday.
