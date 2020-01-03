Woody Guthrie Festival

FILE - In this July 18, 2014 file photo, Jason Mraz performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Grammy winner is one of the starS that will be performing at the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival on Okemah, Okla., running July 11-15, 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

 Charles Sykes

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking for a way to spend the first Friday of 2020 can do so watching Jason Mraz in downtown Las Vegas.

Held on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Arts District, First Friday's January event will feature special performances by Jason Mraz and The Mowgli's, sponsored by Bernie Sanders. 

Themed "Roar in the '20's," organizers say attendees can "flash back to flappers, long gloves and fancy hats, speakeasy and jazz moods" at the event.

First Friday, located at 1025 S. 1st Street, runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. According to organizers, Jason Mraz will perform at 7:45 p.m. The Mowgli's will follow at 8:50 p.m.

First Friday is a free monthly festival held on the first Friday of every month. 

Visit www.ffflv.org to read more about First Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.