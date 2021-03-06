LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is the fifth largest school district in the country with more than 300,000 students, and growing.
But the district is coming under increasing pressure to break up into smaller, more localized school districts, and advocates said their idea has been presented as a bill in this legislative session.
The Community School Initiative would let communities opt out of CCSD and create smaller districts. It's an effort led by parents and education advocates who have said "one size does not fit all."
Many have also said they envy the flexibility charter schools have had during the pandemic.
But when CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was asked for his thoughts on it, he opted to focus on the positive.
"I'll tell you this," said Jara. "I feel very strongly that this school system is moving in the right direction, with the staff, with the direction we're headed. Ya know, there are large districts across the country. We're the fifth largest. There are other big districts nationally that are doing very well. And that's the motto that we're following. So that's good, that's, that's, that's my direction."
Advocates of CSI are hoping the bill is passed into law in the current legislative session.
