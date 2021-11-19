The Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Friday morning voted to throw out their previous vote to oust Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Friday morning voted to throw out their previous vote to oust Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

Jara on Friday afternoon issued a statement:

After last night’s vote by the Board of Trustees to reverse its prior termination decision, which would potentially allow me to continue as CCSD’s Superintendent, I am working with my legal counsel to review this development. Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the Board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as Superintendent while also implementing appropriate assurances to address and eliminate the harassment and hostile work environment.  No matter the outcome of this decision-making process, my focus on and commitment to our students and the District’s staff remains steadfast and will not waver.
-- Dr. Jejus Jara

In a 4-3 vote, the trustees opted to allow Jara to remain in his contractual position, but he will have the option to decide if he stays with the school district or not. Discussions surrounding an interim superintendent were tabled until the board is told of Jara's next steps.

Trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Irena A. Cepeda, Katie Williams and Lola Brooks voted in favor of keeping Jara. Board President Linda Cavazos and Trustees Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted against him.

The board also decided to hire an independent investigator to look into Jara's claims of workplace harassment. 

The meeting, which began at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 wrapped up just before 2 a.m. on Friday, lasting more than eight hours.

Trustee Cepeda brought the issue of Jara's termination back to the board after feeling they had violated open meeting laws.

Trustee Ford called the meeting, which dipped into the wee hours, "absolute nonsense" and "the most dysfunctional thing" she's seen while serving on the board.

The board's original vote to "terminate for convenience" was Nov. 6.

"After last night’s votes, I am confident the District can move forward with stability and focus on our kids. As Superintendent Jara considers his options, the Board of Trustees must consider its role and what we could have done differently to ensure we can work together focused on student outcomes," said Williams on Friday. 

