Think you could do better at "Jeopardy!" than the show's third-highest winning contestant of all time? Attendees at G2E will be able to try their luck.
To help launch IGT's "Jeopardy!" Slots, "Jeopardy!" sensation and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer will challenge attendees at G2E in the game show that made him famous.
Playing three questions at a time, participants will play for bragging rights and "Jeopardy!" Slots-themed giveaways.
Each contestant will have a chance to stand behind an iconic "Jeopardy!" podium and pose for pictures with "Jeopardy James."
Holzhauer, who is known for his 32-game winning streak as a "Jeopardy!" champion, will be at IGT's booth on Oct. 15. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.