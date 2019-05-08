LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crazy Horse 3 extended an invitation to local "Jeopardy!" champion, James Holzhauer, to host his victory party at the gentlemen's club.
Holzhauer shared news of Crazy Horse's invitation on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
"I may not be the first Jeopardy contestant to win a million bucks, but I bet I’m the first to get this offer," he wrote.
I may not be the first Jeopardy contestant to win a million bucks, but I bet I’m the first to get this offer. pic.twitter.com/lgwFhFty9V— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 7, 2019
In their invitation to Holzhauer, Crazy Horse said they were "happy to coordinate" travel, accommodations and a hosting fee. The club also asked what Holzhauer's rate was for a two-hour appearance.
Fellow "Jeoprady!" champion, Ken Jennings, responded to Holzahuer's tweet, saying, "LOL. Thank you for breaking down these barriers."
During his run on the game show, Holzhauer has won 20 games and more than $1.5 million. Clark County Commissioners dedicated May 2 as "James Holzhauer Day" and gave him a key to the Las Vegas Strip.
"It's a pleasure to recognize his accomplishment on the show and to thank him for being a terrific ambassador for our community," County Commissioner Marylin Kirkpatrick said.
