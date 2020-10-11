LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ivanka Trump is scheduled to visit the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, October 12, according to President Donald Trump's campaign.
The event, "A Conversation with Ivanka Trump," is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at a yet-to-be disclosed location. The campaign says she "will share President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda with Nevadans."
“I’m looking forward to visiting the great city of Las Vegas to support my father's re-election campaign. My family knows this city well, and my father has served the people of Nevada by cutting taxes, maintaining historically close ties with the Jewish state of Israel, and by funding our great military," she said in a prepared statement from the campaign.
A representative for the campaign said registration for the event is closed.
