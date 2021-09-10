LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following the September 11 attacks, first responders from across the globe left t-shirts, patches, letters and other items at a shrine near the Statue of Liberty at New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip.
Twenty years later, the items that were left at the shrine are stored safely at UNLV.
According to Special Collections & Archives, the university's "New York - New York Hotel and Casino 9-11 Heroes Tribute Collection" is comprised of materials from the "Heroes of 9-11" display that was outside the New York - New York on the Las Vegas Strip from 2001 to 2012.
UNLV says that the items primarily consist of more than 5,000 t-shirts left at the memorial by visitors to Las Vegas, mostly from fire departments and law enforcement agencies from around the country.
"Visitors left shirts and other items at the memorial as a sign of respect for the men and women who died during the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. on September 11," according to UNLV.
