LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- June 7 is National Doughnut Day! Local shops and retail chains are participating in the holiday by offering the glazed, fried doughy treats for free or with a purchase.
Here's a list of places in Las Vegas where residents can satisfy their sweet tooth:
CARL'S DOUGHNUTS
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., customers can enjoy a free glazed donut with any purchase, or a pay $6 for a classic glazed donut. Located at 3170 East Sunset Road, Suite F, Carl's Doughnuts also announced it would be announcing new flavors during the holiday.
DONUT BAR
Located in downtown Las Vegas on 124 6th Street, Suite #140, Donut Bar announced on Facebook it is giving birthday cake donuts for free (per person) for National Doughnut Day.
DUNKIN' DONUTS
Looking to "Dunk Out" for a day? Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. Classic options include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and others. Dunkin' has also invited customers to enjoy a little "me time" by "dunkin' out" on National Doughnut Day.
KRISPY KREME
Customers at any Krispy Kreme location can pick out their favorite donut -- for free! -- from the entire Krispy Kreme menu. The best part? No purchase is required! The company also issued a challenge to its customers to help give away a million free donuts on National Doughnut Day. If Krispy Kreme reaches its mark, the company said it would unveil a new doughnut later in June.
PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS
During National Doughnut Day, Pinkbox said it would give customers a complimentary Pinkbox shirt with the purchase of one dozen doughnuts. The promotion started at 7 a.m. on Friday and is expected to go until supplies last. All three Pinkbox locations at 7531 West Lake Mead Boulevard #110, 9435 West Tropicana Avenue and 10251 South Eastern Avenue are participating in the promotion.
WALMART
The retail chain announced it planned to giveaway 1.2 million doughnuts for National Doughnut Day -- and for free! All customers need to do is visit the bakery section at any Walmart Supercenter, or participating Neighborhood Market, to get a free glazed donut. The offer is limited to one donut per person and while supplies last.
