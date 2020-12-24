LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- It has been a unique year for Epiphany Episcopal Church.
Reverend Rick Obrien, Rector at Epiphany Episcopal Church said the church has adjusted to more virtual forms of celebrating mass.
"We very quickly went from worshipping inside to worshipping on Facebook," said Obrien. "Worshipping on Zoom. We've done drive in services, drive thru services."
Months later, Christmas Eve is being celebrated outside.
"This is the option that was available to us," Obrien said. "We really wanted people to be able to gather on this holiest night of the year."
There was one major change this year. The Christmas songs that traditionally mark the season have gone quiet.
"We find that singing causes you to expel air and everything else a lot more rapidly," Obrien said. "So we're going to dispense with singing this year even though it pains me."
But even without song, worshippers are taking the changes in stride.
"Cold, wind, it's like going to a football game. Rain or shine, we're going to be here" said member, Betty-Jeanne Cousins. "I, of course, prefer to be inside. Seeing the alter and everything. But I think during the pandemic, the fact that we can actually come together and be present with each other, were doing the best we can do with the situation at hand."
"I hope they recognize that church is not a building. Church is us." Obrien said. "When we gather and we remember what we are and who we are. That's when we are the church. So whether we worship outdoors, indoors, in a beautiful cathedral, we are God's people."
Obrien said he's hopeful for next year.
"I really hope next Christmas, the pandemic is in our rearview mirror and that we can gather the way we're used to gathering with a little more warmth," Obrien said. "But I hope this experience does change us in some ways. And that's going to be determined as life goes on."
