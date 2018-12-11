LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The commute from Las Vegas to Tel Aviv and back could soon become faster and easier. El Al Israel Airlines announced its expansion to Las Vegas, operating a weekly flight beginning in June of 2019.
The flights will be operated by a 787 Dreamliner aircraft with economy, premium and business class options, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
EL AL will also operate three weekly flights to San Francisco, beginning in May.
“We are pleased to announce today the opening of another destination which is Las Vegas. We anticipate carrying tens of thousands of Israelis and tourists on our new routes and will continue to work towards expanding the network of destinations that EL AL offers,” EL AL CEO Gonen Usishkin said.
Flights from Tel Aviv to Las Vegas will leave the Ben-Gurian Airport on Fridays at 7:00 a.m. and land in Las Vegas at 11:15 a.m. local time, for a flight of 14 hours and 15 minutes. Flights will depart Las Vegas Saturday nights at 10:45 p.m. PT and land at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday at 10:15 p.m., a flight of 13 and a half hours.
EL AL Vice President of Commercial and Industry Affairs Michael Strassburger said, “In recent years Las Vegas has become very attractive for the Israeli leisure travelers, and also among the business sector due to the many conferences and exhibitions held in the city. The nonstop flights to Las Vegas, with departures from Tel Aviv on Fridays and returning on Saturday night, are particularly attractive for the popular 'business and pleasure' mix."
“We’re always pleased to welcome opportunities for additional international travel, and next year’s launch of nonstop service between McCarran International and Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv is a particularly exciting development,” Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis said.
