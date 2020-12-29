LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department will begin sending a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible taxpayers by direct deposit on Tuesday.
Paper checks will be mailed starting Wednesday, according to a press release from the IRS on Tuesday.
The payments are part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 to millions of Americans who received the first round of payments earlier this year.
The IRS provided answers for several frequently asked questions.
DO I NEED TO DO ANYTHING TO CLAIM THE ECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENT?
No action is required from eligible individuals to receive the second payment. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of Jan. 4, 2021, according to the IRS.
Eligible individuals who did not receive the first or second Economic Impact Payment this year will be able to claim it when they file 2020 taxes in 2021, the IRS says.
HOW MUCH CAN I EXPECT TO RECEIVE?
Authorized by the newly enacted COVID-relief legislation, the second round of payments, or “EIP 2,” is generally $600 for singles and $1,200 for married couples filing a joint return. Those with qualifying children can also receive $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents who are 17 and older are not eligible for the child payment.
WHAT IF I'M NOT REQUIRED TO FILE A TAX RETURN?
Most Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries, railroad retirees and those receiving veterans’ benefits do not need take any action to receive a payment. Earlier this year, the IRS worked directly with the relevant federal agencies to obtain the information needed to send out the new payments the same way benefits for this group are normally paid. For eligible people in this group who didn’t receive a payment for any reason, they can file a 2020 tax return.
The IRS said people should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions. People can check the status of both their first and second payments by using the Get My Payment tool, available in English and Spanish only on IRS.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.