LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced details for Free File options in 2022.
IRS Free File is available through IRS.gov and provides free online tax preparation products to any person or family who earned $73,000 or less in 2021.
How it works -- tax software providers make their online products available for free as part of a 20-year partnership with the IRS. This year, there are eight products in English and two in Spanish.
Filers can claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the enhanced Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other important credits, said a release from the IRS on Jan. 14. Taxpayers can use Free File to claim the remaining amount of their Child Tax Credit and claim any advance payments of the Child Tax Credit that they did not receive in 2021.
Free File provides an option for direct deposit, according to the IRS.
“IRS Free File offers taxpayers an easy, free way to do their taxes from the safety of their own home. Free File also provides electronic filing with direct deposit, which is the best way to avoid delays and receive refunds quickly and securely,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement.
Filing season starts on Jan. 24, 2022, at which time Free File Fillable Forms and the electronic version of IRS paper forms will be available. Until then, IRS Free File providers will accept completed tax returns and hold them until they can be filed electronically on that date, the IRS statement said.
Free File Fillable Forms is available for use by everyone, regardless of income, but should be used only by people who are comfortable preparing their own taxes.
In late January, the IRS will begin sending notices regarding the third Economic Impact Payment, to individuals who received a third stimulus payment in 2021, including initial and “plus-up” payments. The notices will help determine if the taxpayer is eligible to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit for missing stimulus payments.
IRS Free File also can be used by workers to claim the EITC, which provides a refundable tax credit based on a filer’s income and family size.
How to find the right Free File product:
- Go to IRS.gov/FreeFile.
- Use the “Free File Online Look up” tool for help in finding the right product, or
- Review each offer by a provider using the ‘Browse All Offers’ tool.
- Select a product.
- Follow links to the provider’s website to begin a tax return.
IRS Free File participants in 2022:
- 1040Now.NET
- ezTaxReturn.com (available in Spanish)
- FreeTaxReturn.com INC
- FileYourTaxes.com
- On-Line Taxes at OLT.com
- TaxAct
- FreeTaxUSA ®
- TaxSlayer (coming soon in Spanish)
Other important information related to the Jan. 24 start of tax season is available on IRS.gov, including important filing tips.
