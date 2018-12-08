LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire investigators said they believe a downtown Las Vegas apartment fire was started intentionally early Saturday morning.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to the 300 block of North 13th Street at around 3:22 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed flames and smoke were coming from one of the first-floor apartments.
Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes, LVFR said. Most of the damage was contained inside the apartment that had caught on fire, but the apartment next door sustained smoke damage.
The three occupants who lived in the smoke-damaged apartment were displaced, according to LVFR. Members of the American Red Cross are assisting them. No injuries were reported.
A maintenance man who works for the apartment complex told fire investigators he was getting the apartment ready to rent out yesterday when he found someone had cut a hole into the side of the apartment, LVFR said. The hole was hidden so that it wouldn't be seen and as he was fixing the hole, a homeless person confronted the maintenance man about the repairs and made threats.
According to LVFR, the maintenance man called police, but the homeless person left before officers arrived.
Witness told fire investigators they saw the homeless person return some time after 3 a.m. and throw something inside the apartment through the window before running off, LVFR said. Shortly afterwards, the apartment caught on fire.
The residents who lived in the apartment that caught on fire were in the process of moving out, LVFR said. No one was inside the apartment when the fire started.
Damage estimate costs were not available, but were severe.
Firefighters from Clark County and North Las Vegas also assisted, but most of the downtown Las Vegas fire units were responding to another fire several block away.
The incident is being investigated by arson investigators with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.