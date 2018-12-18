LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities are still investigating what caused a man to fall to his death while cleaning windows at the Trump International Hotel last week.
Police identified the worker as 27-year-old Jonathan Garcia.
The trade of window washing is tough, and there are a lot of safety measures in place, but people who work in the industry said it’s still a risky job.
One method window washers use to clean is with a "Bosun’s chair," Clay Kidd from American Highrise Window Cleaning said.
The chair is attached to a mainline rope, and then a second layer of safety comes from a harness the worker wears. The harness is attached to a second line called the lifeline.
Kidd is the operations manager at American Highrise, a company that’s been in operation for 40 years. He said he knows safety like the back of his hand.
“It’s really not a choice,” said Kidd. “We have ANSI standards for window cleaning and in that 40 year period, we haven’t had an accident at all, simply because we follow rules.”
The rules include more than strapping everything in place.
“They tell you that you’ve got to monitor Mother Nature constantly,” said Kidd. “Any wind 12 miles-per-hour or up, we’re not going to go over.”
But even with everything in the rule book, retired window washer Todd Drury said the job still has its risks.
“It’s a hard trade,” said Drury. “I know that.”
Drury recently retired, and now actively goes to physical therapy as a result of his career.
“Twenty-five years of hanging on buildings took a toll on my body. I have a bad hip and bad back.”
Drury said he's seen a lot of changes in the industry, which he believes increases the risk of the job.
“You get complacent and I’ll be the first to admit,” said Drury. “I’ve done a lot of dangerous things that were not OSHA approved. People, when you’re hanging and cleaning windows, they like to just do the seat harness because it gave them more flexibility and they don’t have the encumbrance of the full body harness.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is still investigating the deadly incident last week and has not alluded to a cause of the fall, but the news hit the window washing community hard.
“I feel so sorry for the family,” said Kidd. “I feel sorry for the individual, and I feel sorry for the men who were with him because they felt so helpless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.