LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The completion of Interstate 11 is once again a top priority at the Vegas Chamber’s virtual DC Fly-in.
“Completing I-11 will add billions of dollars to our economy, better connecting Las Vegas to routes of trade that can bolster industries,” said Mary Beth Sewald, CEO and President of the Vegas Chamber.
Industries like new home construction could use the boost after seeing an increase in lumber prices and delayed shipments due to the pandemic.
“We have homes right now that are ready for homeowners to move in but they can’t due to some of the delays that we’re experiencing from COVID-19,” said Amanda Moss, Senior Director of Government Affairs for Southern Nevada home builders association. “Obviously opening I-11 is a great opportunity to have additional access to market to move some of these vital products.”
About 100 business owners, elected officials and other stakeholders are attending this year’s DC Fly-in.
“It’s just essential that the community is engaged especially as we work to rebuild and recover the economy from the impact of COVID,” said Sewald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.