LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders gave 20 international officers from the Air War College a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
As part of an effort to build relationships with America's partner nations, the officers visited Las Vegas and met with Raiders executives who facilitated a tour of the sports and entertainment venue.
The U.S. Air Force Air War College resident program class membership includes officers from the international community as well as from each U.S. military services, civilian employees of federal government agencies. The college annually educates about 245 resident students from all U.S. military services, federal agencies, and international fellows from 45 nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.