LAS VGEAS (FOX5) -- A new charter school is opening in August, and you can sign your kids up now.
The strong start academy will offer kindergarten through second grade.
The school will add one grade level each year until it offers kindergarten through fifth grade.
The student to teacher ratio will be 20 to one for all grade levels.
It will also offer bilingual education in English and Spanish.
The school is looking to serve underserved populations.
Interest forms should be filled out before the middle of April and can be found here: www.lasvegasnevada.gov/StrongStart.
